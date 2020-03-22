State’s second coronavirus-related death was woman from Ayer

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - The second person to die from coronavirus in Massachusetts was an Ayer resident, officials said.

The victim, previously identified as a woman in her 50s, had a pre-existing condition that made her more susceptible to the virus, health officials said.

People who have been in close contact with her have been notified and have been asked to self-quarantine.

