State’s second coronavirus testing site for first responders opens at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s second coronavirus site for first responders in Massachusetts is opening on Sunday.

The parking lot at Gillette Stadium is being transformed into a testing site for police officers, firefighters, hospital workers and public safety personnel to get tested for coronavirus.

This days after the New England Patriots delivered over a million masks from China to Logan Airport.

The first testing site for first responders opened at Suffolk Downs in East Boston just over a week ago.

