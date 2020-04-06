State’s third field hospital to open in Cape Cod amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charles Baker announced Sunday that a third field hospital used to treat coronavirus patients will open in Cape Cod.

Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne will be converted into a field hospital, Baker said during a press conference at a testing site for first responders outside of Gillette Stadium.

A field hospital has already been constructed at the DCU Center in Worcester and a second one is being created at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Joint Base Cape Cod field hospital will be in partnership with Cape Cod Hospital.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)