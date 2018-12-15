State’s third recreational pot shop opens in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Recreational marijuana is now for sale in Salem, Massachusetts and the new shop, Alternative Therapies, is attracting people from across the state.

“It’s a great day,” Ben Amirault, a customer, says. “We waited two years, so it’s great to finally be able to purchase cannabis legally in Massachusetts.”

Saturday’s first customer was Salem City Councillor Josh Turiel. He says the city is ready for the new business and the new visitors it will bring.

“Come spend some money in our stores,” Turiel says. “We have one hotel that’s doing specials overnight for people who want to come and stay.”

Police are also on hand to help manage crowds and traffic. There are also shuttles to help people get around.

“After what happened in the other communities for the opening, we took it seriously as to what—we’re learning from what’s happened over in Leicester and Northampton,” Salem Police Captain Conrad Prosniewski, says.

Alternative Therapies Group is the third store in the state to sell recreational marijuana and it’s using an appointment-only system.

“Just found out this was opening on Tuesday, made my appointment online and I’m the first one here,” Christopher Holland, a customer, says. “The way this is operating is pretty smooth and awesome.”

Holland was one of the first of hundreds signed up on Saturday. He says he’s happy with how things went on opening day

“It was very straightforward,” Holland says. “Like going to any other store, everything’s right there. Very fast, friendly service.”

