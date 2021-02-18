(WHDH) — The state’s COVID-19 vaccine site finder website crashed Thursday morning as about one million Massachusetts residents became eligible to schedule an appointment.

Vaccination appointments opened up at 8 a.m. for residents including those 65 years and older, people who have at least two comorbidities, and people who live and work in low-income or affordable senior housing facilities.

People were unable to get onto the state’s VaxFinder website as the appointments became available.

The state released a statement on Twitter that read, “Due to high volume, vaxfinder.mass.gov is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Appointments at mass vaccination locations have not yet been posted today, but will be made available soon. More updates to follow.”

