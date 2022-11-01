BOSTON (WHDH) - A new statewide ban on trashing items including mattresses and fabrics starts Tuesday as part of the state’s effort to cut down on waste.

People across the state are now urged to recycle items including mattresses, clothing, footwear, bedding and fabrics, which can no longer be taken to dump sites. Items that have mold or are stained are exempt from the disposal ban.

People can contact their city or town to learn more about how to dispose of a mattress.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection introduced its first bans in 1990 and additional “waste bans” have been phased in over time.

“By reducing the disposal of banned materials, we also capture valuable resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy, and reduce our need for landfills and incinerators,” MassDEP wrote on its fact sheet.

