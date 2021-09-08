RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews using a crane and other heavy equipment on Wednesday hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century.

The piece, one of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, was lifted away to boisterous cheers from a crowd of hundreds. Some chanted “whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”

The statue was lowered to the ground where it was expected to be cut into pieces so that it can be brought to a secure location, where it will be stored until its final disposition is determined.

