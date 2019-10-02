Status conference hearing scheduled for 19 parents accused in colleges admission scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A status conference hearing for nineteen parents accused of paying bribes to get their kids into top colleges is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among the parents fighting their charges; however, they do not have to appear in court for the hearing.

The 55-year-old “Fuller House” star paid $500,000 dollars to get her two daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California, using phony athletic profiles touting them as top recruits for the crew team, prosecutors said.

Other parents have pleaded guilty to charges, including actress Felicity Huffman.

A judge sentenced her to 14 days in prison last month.

Huffman will also pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours community service.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)