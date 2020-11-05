Stay-at-home advisory, early closures go into effect in Mass. on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - New guidelines meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in Massachusetts go into effect on Friday.

Gov. Baker signed an order that requires people to wear masks in public, businesses to close their doors by 9:30 p.m. and for residents to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Restaurants in particular will stop in-person dining by 9:30 p.m.

Indoor gatherings are also limited to 10 people now. Outdoor gatherings should not exceed 25 people.

