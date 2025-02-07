READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Greater Boston could see up to 8 inches of snow this weekend, just a couple days after a storm swept through the area Thursday.

Most of Massachusetts is expected to get between 5 and 8 inches late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are supposed to see between 3 and 5 inches.

Many Bay Staters headed to grocery stores Friday to stock up before the storm, including one Market Basket in Reading.

“I think that’s part of the reason why it’s so crowded in there and also because of the Super Bowl. Everybody’s getting all their goodies. I’m rooting for the Eagles, so go Eagles,” one shopper said.

Others have much simpler goals for the weekend.

“Stay home, stay warm,” another shopper said. “I’m going to be keeping in the house with my family. You know, like I said, make some soup, maybe drink some rum, warm it up. Something like that.”

Lupita Garcia, who has lived in the Worcester area for 35 years, said she was also in the market for some warm drinks.

“Coffee. Coffee, warm things,” Garcia said.

Reading Director of Public Works Christopher Cole said that pre-treatment of roads in the area is expected to begin Saturday as snowfall is forecast to arrive that night.

“I mean obviously there’s going to be less traffic on the roads at night, but we’ll be ready for whatever Mother Nature brings for us,” Cole said.

About 70 pieces of equipment will be used this weekend to manage the roads in Reading. Cole said he wants to make sure plows get the roads ready for work and school on Monday.

“Just give us plenty of space because these are big trucks. They take a lot to maneuver them, so as I said, just take it slow up there and don’t crowd the plows,” he said.

