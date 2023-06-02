BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of Compass Medical patients are now scrambling to find new care.

Compass Medical, with locations in Quincy, Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough and Taunton, confirmed an “imminent plan” to close its practices in a message on its website Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, people were seen leaving now-closed Compass buildings with boxes and suitcases. 7NEWS learned the abrupt closure of the Compass system means 450 employees have lost their jobs and 70,000 patients have been left in the lurch.

“I’m afraid for my health,” said Courtney Beggs, who was affected by the closure.

Patient advocates like Dianne Savastano are urging patients of the now-closed Quincy-based medical company to try not to panic.

“Recommendations I give to clients all the time are to stay as informed and be an assertive consumer,” said Savastano, the CEO and founder of Healthassist.

Savastano also said that if patients are worried about losing their primary care doctors to stay in touch with them. There is a high probability that they could find work as another care provider in the area, she said.

This is what Atrius Health is already doing by offering jobs to those impacted.

Savastano also said to be sure to check how health insurance coverage could change.

“We have to be conscious of whether our physicians are in network or out of network,” she said, “and whether we have coverage out of network.”

It is also important to have your basic medical information in your own hands, either by downloading from an online medical database used by Compass or by creating your own list manually.

“If you have to go to a new provider, you’re not walking in completely uninformed,” Savastano said.

This list should contain items such as medical conditions, prescription drugs including dosages and what you take them for.

Savastano also recommends talking with your insurance or other specialists and doctors you know to see if they’re aware of anyone taking on new patients.

“I always like to call these offices if I’m looking for a new physician and ask to speak with a practice manager, tell me about your practice, how is it organized,” she said.

