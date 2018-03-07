‘Stay off the roads’: Gov. Baker warns of treacherous evening commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - With some parts of Massachusetts expected to be hit with more than a foot of snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker warned drivers to “stay off the roads” during the height of the storm.

“Everyone should expect a long and challenging commute home this evening due to rapid snowfall that will start midday,” Baker said.”For anyone who lives or works west of 128, beginning this afternoon and lasting through the evening, driving will become treacherous and you need to plan ahead.”

Worcester and points west are expected to see 10-15 inches of snow, with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour. Areas in Eastern Massachusetts will see less snow, but Baker still advised safe travel.

“While lower snow totals and a mix of rain are forecast for Eastern Massachusetts, folks still need to travel carefully, utilize public transportation, and plan ahead for a slow and difficult evening commute,” Baker said.

Scattered power outages and minor to moderate coastal flooding in communities still recovering from last Friday’s damaging nor’easter is possible.

Baker said that MEMA and the Red Cross are finalizing plans to open two resource recovery centers to support disaster survivors. He said the centers will be able to help the hundreds of people who lost their homes.

As usual, Baker reminded motorists to avoid crowding plows. Additionally, the MBTA is urging riders to plan ahead.

