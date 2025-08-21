Related Hurricane Erin still stirring up dangerous waves while it moves away from the East Coast

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Heading back to the dock in Chatham, 7NEWS caught up with Jason Amaru, who spent Thursday afternoon making sure the lines to his fishing boat, “The Joanne A,” were safely secured ahead of Hurricane Erin.

“This side here is protected on the Cape,” Amaru said. “This is in the protected zone.”

Tow Boat U.S. crews, including Max Carter, are standing by at this point, as they, and everyone else on the Cape, have their eyes on Erin.

“We’re really just standing by, responding to cases, you know?” Carter said. “Seeing where we can help.”

Surfs up and so is the wind. Red warning flags were flying outside Coast Guard Station Chatham, now with double red flags. The double red flags mean the ocean is off-limits with rip currents as a major concern.

It’s something that the Davis family, who are visiting from Philadelphia, are well aware of.

“We’re staying away from the water, for sure,” Evan Davis said. “[Nice to see] from a distance.”

Erin, which is hundreds of miles off the coast of the Cape, has officials like Jason Holm, the Chatham Harbormaster, urging common sense from curious onlookers watching the waves.

“We’ll continue to watch the erosion, we got some high tides tonight, and tomorrow as well,” Holm said. “Outside of that, we’re just advising people to stay off the waterways.”

