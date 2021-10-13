(WHDH) — Climate change could soon lead to global beef shortages, making steak a “luxury product” that people enjoy like a glass of champagne, according to the boss of one the world’s top meat processors.

“Beef is not goin to be super climate friendly,” Danish Crown CEO Jais Valeur told Copenhagen-based newspaper Berlingske, Bloomberg reported. “It will be a luxury product that we eat when we want to treat ourselves.”

Pork could ultimately prove to be a more climate-friendly protein, Valeur said in a recent interview.

Meat companies are facing pressure to curb greenhouse gases with nearly 60 percent of all food industry emissions linked to the production of animal products, the report stated.

