BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston school hosted a festival to celebrate students in the arts and sciences.

STEAMfest was held at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School Saturday afternoon.

From hands-on workshops to raffle prizes, the day is a community celebration for educators, families and students to create together.

Boston Public Schools are hopeful to create more future events like STEAMfest.

