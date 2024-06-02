HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority canceled at least four trips between Martha’s Vineyard and Hyannis due to a crew shortage, officials said.

The high-speed ferry cancellations were because the pilot scheduled to operate was unable to work and they didn’t have anyone else to fill in.

Passengers are able to get full refunds for their tickets or use them at another time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)