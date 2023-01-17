NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority says it is experiencing website issues after opening up reservations for its summer schedule.

The website says you can book travel times on the Nantucket route from May 18 through October 23, but users are running into some problems.

Thousands of passengers using the website Tuesday morning were greeted with a page saying they had been added to a waitlist of over 2,500 people.

The Steamship Authority says it is working to resolve the issue, but it can’t take reservations over the phone, so travelers should check their accounts to see if their reservations were successful.

