WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority said it is looking into the facts surrounding an incident Thursday afternoon where one of its ferries broke loose from a dock in Woods Hole.

The ferry, identified as the M/V Sankaty, broke loose from the dock at the Authority’s Woods Hole Terminal shortly after 5 p.m., according to a statement from the Steamship Authority.

The ferry then drifted north “a short distance” before coming to a stop at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Steamship Authority said.

Officials said the ferry had been tied up for the day and was not in service when it broke free, meaning there were no crew, passengers or vehicles on board.

Citing initial reports, the Steamship Authority said there was no damage to the ferry or the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock.

The Steamship Authority said there were no reported injuries.

The ferry had been returned to its dock and was cleared to sail by the Coast Guard as of Thursday night around 7 p.m., officials said.

Officials on Thursday said no trips were impacted by this incident, adding that the ferry would remain on its normal schedule on Friday.

The Steamship Authority said it will release more information on this incident as it becomes available.

