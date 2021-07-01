(WHDH) — The Steamship Authority says customer data was not stolen during a ransomware attack that impacted ferry service in June.

The company worked with third-party cybersecurity forensic investigators to conduct a thorough internal investigation into the ransomware attack detected on June 2.

An evaluation of their systems showed that no sensitive information, including customer data or payment information, was viewed or downloaded during this incident, according to the Steamship Authority.

Additional safeguards have reportedly been added to bolster the Steamship Authority’s protocols.

