The Steamship Authority on Saturday announced that reservations can once again be made online following a ransomware attack that impacted service earlier this month.

Travelers will now be able to book reservations for vehicle travel and fast-ferry travel on the new Steamship Authority website, officials said.

This comes after The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority became the target of a ransomware attack on June 2.

The hack followed the ransomware attack on the nation’s largest meat processing company earlier this week and a similar attack that shut down an oil pipeline supplying nearly half the fuel for the northeast last month. Both blamed on cyber criminal gangs based in Russia.

Customers can also book travel by calling the Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600 or visiting any of the Steamship Authority’s five terminals. The Reservation Office has extended its hours to 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Sunday to better assist customers.

Additionally, all time-frame restrictions have been lifted, meaning customers can now book travel for any point through Oct. 18, which is the end of the late summer schedule.

All reservations made prior to the June 2 ransomware incident are being honored, according to a Steamship Authority spokesperson. Customers who had booked prior to that date do not need to rebook their reservations. Additionally, waitlist requests for travel from July 1 are now being processed and requests for travel before July 1 will be processed in the near future.

The opening date for fall reservations, which covers travel between October 19 and January 4, 2022, has been delayed for two weeks until Monday, June 28, 2021, according to the Steamship Authority.

The cause and circumstances of the ransomware attack remain under investigation.

