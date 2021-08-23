OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Steamship Authority service will resume Monday after Tropical Storm Henri prompted cancellations over the weekend.
Service will run as scheduled but some trips will be diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven, the Authority said.
Anyone who booked a trip on Sunday that was canceled can rebook, request a refund, or wait to board a ferry this morning.
