HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority suspended all service Wednesday while a fall nor’easter battered Cape Cod and the Islands.

Whipping winds has created rough ocean conditions.

The ferry service is urging people not to attempt to go to their terminals as the roads are also dangerous with downed trees and power lines.

The Steamship Authority says they were unable to put out trip alerts due to power issues.

Good morning. The storm is continuing to bring high winds to the area. Travel on the roads is extremely dangerous so please do not attempt to come to our terminals. Due to power issues we are unable to put out trip alerts but ALL SERVICE IS SUSPENDED until further notice. — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) October 27, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)