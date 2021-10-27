HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority suspended all service Wednesday while a fall nor’easter battered Cape Cod and the Islands.
Whipping winds has created rough ocean conditions.
The ferry service is urging people not to attempt to go to their terminals as the roads are also dangerous with downed trees and power lines.
The Steamship Authority says they were unable to put out trip alerts due to power issues.
