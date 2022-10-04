BOSTON (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority plans to raise its rates on its ferry routes to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for 2023 due to budget increases caused by fuel costs.

Passengers should expect the following changes by Jan. 3, 2023, if the proposed rate adjustment is approved later this month.

Martha’s Vineyard:

Adults: $9.50

Kids/Seniors: $4.75

Nantucket:

Adult: $20

Kids/Seniors: $10

Prices for vehicles would rise at least 5% to both islands. The price of parking would also increase.

The Steamship Authority board will vote on the proposed rate increase at its October meeting.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)