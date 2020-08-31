BOSTON (AP) — The Steamship Authority has taken two vessels out of service for a thorough cleaning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee worked on both the M/V Woods Hole and the M/V Governor and learned about the positive test results on Saturday, the quasi-public agency announced Sunday.

The employee, whose name was not released, was “unlikely to have prolonged exposure with any member of the public” due to the person’s typical work duties, the statement said.

Twenty-three Steamship Authority workers will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

Another worker had tested positive for the virus on Friday.

With two vessels out of service, some trips have been canceled.

The Steamship Authority provides ferry service from the mainland to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)