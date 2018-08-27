Steel deck buckles after fire breaks out in Worcester parking garage

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The heat from a blaze that broke out inside a parking garage in Worcester Monday afternoon caused a steel deck to buckle, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a garage on Southbridge Street for a report of a fire found a car that had gone up in flames.

The fire was knocked down quickly but it caused significant damage, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

Photos shared on Twitter by the department show a section of steel above the car that buckled in the “extreme heat.”

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

Southbridge St. parking garage vehicles on fire in the lower level. South Division companies made quick work of extinguishing a well involved auto. The auto next to it was also damaged. The steel decking above buckled from the extreme heat. pic.twitter.com/OmPoD0xChx — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) August 27, 2018

