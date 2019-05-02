Steel worker falls 20 feet at TD Garden project

BOSTON (WHDH) - A steel worker was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he fell 20 feet while working on The Hub on Causeway development in Boston.

Police and firefighters responding to a tower connected to the TD Garden arena about 1:30 p.m. were forced to guide the worker to the ground in a basket.

The worker, who fell from the 11th to the 10th floor, was taken by ambulance to a Boston-area hospital. Officials say he was complaining of back pain and suffered a broken nose but was conscious and alert.

Boston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephen McNeil said crews struggled to get to the injured worker.

“The elevator only took them to the sixth floor. They had to negotiate their way up the ladders,” he told reporters. “They found an individual who had fallen.”

McNeil says crews used a tower crane to lower the worker to the ground. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, John Moriarty & Associates CEO David Leather said, “We are currently working with OSHA to review the situation. The safety and security of those working at our sites is our absolute top priority at all times.”

An investigation is ongoing.

