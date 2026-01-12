FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - For Patriots fans, pumped up about the first playoff win in six years, Monday night’s game between the Texans and the Steelers has a lot riding on it.

The winner will come to Foxboro to play the Pats on Sunday.

Many fans told 7NEWS they worry about the Texans roughing up second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

“I feel like Drake Maye will get too much pressure,” Adam Masri said, who wants the Steelers to win Monday.

The Pats lost to the Steelers 21-14 back in September.

Aaron Rodgers and Drake Maye each threw for two touchdowns and one interception.

Turnovers were key. The Patriots had four fumbles. But fans say that’s ancient history and they don’t think that will happen again.

“I think I’d rather play the Steelers,” Roy Littlefield said, a Patriots fan from Maryland.

One young man visiting from Houston said he’s a Pats fan, through and through. He’d like to see the Pats beat up on his home town team, the Texans.

“I feel like both teams have their flaws,” Anthony Aguilar said, a Pats fan from Houston.

Most fans have said they want Pittsburgh to win so the Pats don’t get pressed by the Texans elite defense. Houston ranks second in the NFL in one key stat, points allowed per game. It’s an average of 17.

