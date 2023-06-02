SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Spencer, Mass., put out a five-alarm fire that burned through a church in the center of town Friday afternoon.

The Spencer Police Department shared multiple photos of the First Congregational UCC steeple showing heavy smoke around 3 p.m. on Friday. The building itself looks almost completely destroyed.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area as fire crews responded to the place of worship at 207 Main Street.

By 3:30 p.m., flames had torn through the majority of the church, with footage showing the steeple collapsing on the right side of the structure.

At the time of the church fire, a weather radar showed a large amount of lightning moving through the area.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

