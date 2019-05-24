HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A steer was spared his life when he escaped a transport trailer at a slaughterhouse in Hopkinton Thurdsday.

The Belted Galloway Steer was hanging out in a wooded suburb after making the daring escape when Unity Farm Sanctuary Animal Care Manager Tyla Doolin got the call about a cow on the loose.

Doolin found the steer and followed him for miles in Holliston, according to a Unity Farm Sanctuary Facebook post.

She eventually got the steer trapped in a horse farm before transporting him to the sanctuary.

The steer will undergo a vet visit as sanctuary members figure out shelter for him.

In the meantime, those in the neighborhood where the steer could be seen wandering have been donating to the sanctuary in honor of their new friend that they nicknamed “Oreo.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)