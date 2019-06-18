Steer with horn span wider than Statue of Liberty’s face lands in record book

(WHDH) — A Texas longhorn with a horn span wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face has secured a place in history.

Poncho Via, a steer from Alabama, has a rack that measures 10 feet, 7.4 inches from tip to tip, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It’s the largest span ever recorded.

From ear to ear, the Statue of Liberty’s face measures 10 feet, 3 inches.

“It means that this superlative steer not only possesses the largest horn spread on a living steer, but has blown all past contenders out of the water to claim the record for largest horn spread on a steer ever too,” Guinness said in a press release.

Poncho has been raised by the Pope family on a ranch in Goodwater since he was a weanling.

His owner, Jeral Pope, said he fell in love with the idea of owning a longhorn from the moment he first laid eyes on one.

Poncho has since become a local celebrity, according to Pope.

“All my neighbors round here, any time they have company, they come over to see the longhorn. He’s just a big, gentle character. Everyone brings [food] with them – he likes apples, carrots and marshmallows,” he said.

While Poncho may look intimidating, he’s known as a big softie.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)