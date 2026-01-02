FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Patriots players who are in trouble with the law are now speaking out for the first time.

“It’s a different time, a very emotional time,” Diggs said. “Taken back by some things that’s been going on… Dealing with everything, it’s an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it. But I will be open to any football questions.”

A personal chef who claims the wide receiver slapped her across the face and tried to choke her as they argued about backpay she claims to be owed. She lived at Diggs’ Dedham home at the time of the incident a month ago.

Diggs has been a team leader, and a player his teammates look up to.

“Regarding football, I’m gonna continue to be the guy I’ve been,” Diggs said. “Trying to finish the season strong… Going in with the right mindset, as a leader on this team. I’ve been the same person all season so don’t expect any changes from me.”

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore also faced the cameras. He’ll be arraigned in February on a domestic violence charge. A woman he lived with in Mansfield told police he threw her to the ground and threatened her during an argument about air conditioning.

