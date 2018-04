Stella Artois issued a recall due to a bottle problem.

The beer company said small pieces of glass may have fallen into some of its bottles due to a packaging flaw at a production facility.

The recall affects six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs of beer.

Stella Artois said it is working with its supplier to make sure this problem is addressed properly.

