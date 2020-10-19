STEM importance rising with changing times, Baker says

The pandemic and the shift to doing more work online or remotely has proved the importance of science, technology, engineering and math skill sets, and the value of an engaged STEM community in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning.

As he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito kicked off a week of STEM activities with a virtual event alongside U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, Education Secretary James Peyser and STEM leaders from academia and private industry, Baker spoke of the role that STEM education can play in jobs and careers that aren’t necessarily STEM-focused, like logistics, finance and more.

“In 2020 and beyond, it’s very hard for me to imagine any organization … you can’t find a sector of the economy anymore that doesn’t need and benefit from the tools and the toolbox that come with STEM,” Baker said as he marked the beginning of Massachusetts STEM Week.

He also highlighted the STEM-influenced ecosystem in Massachusetts that helps companies attract talent, connects them with leading researchers and allows them to work on some of the world’s pressing issues, like a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.

“The fact that you currently have three companies, one of which was started here and two of which have big footprints here, that are currently in phase three clinical trials associated with COVID-19 just speaks to some extent to the power and the importance of having a community here in Massachusetts that is so dedicated to the STEM issues and has been for a really long time,” he said, referring to Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The virtual STEM week kickoff was the only event listed on Baker’s public schedule for Monday, suggesting he is unlikely to face reporters the day after the Boston Globe reported on dozens of troopers from the Massachusetts State Police who are still on the job despite being found to have broken the law themselves and following a weekend that saw almost 1,300 new COVID-19 infections.

Baker is expected to hold a call with House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka on Monday afternoon, but the pandemic has put an end to the usual post-leadership meeting press avails at the State House.

