NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — Ice Castles are returning to North Woodstock, New Hampshire for its ninth season in the Granite State.

The winter wonderland experience features tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces built entirely from icicles that are grown on-site, harvested, and hand-placed by professional ice artisans.

The Ice Castles also include a snow tubing hill, a Mystic Forest Light Walk, sleigh rides, and a new Winter Fairy Village.

“We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this winter with an expanded experience,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird. “Our mission is to give people a place where they can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world while creating a fun and safe outdoor experience.”

Construction on the winter attractions will begin as early as late October with a team of at least 20 ice artisans spending eight to 12 weeks building the experience.

Ice Castles typically opens in late December or early January and remains open until early March, depending on the weather.

Presale tickets to visit the frozen fortress will be available in December at icecastles.com.

People can also visit Ice Castles in Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New York.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)