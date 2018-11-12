A man in Oregon was brought to tears on his birthday after his stepdaughter gave him the gift of taking his last name.

Giselle Santoyo shared a video on Twitter of the moment her stepfather found out about the name change.

He can be seen breaking down into tears after opening what appeared to be a frame.

“My greatest gift in life is you being my dad,” Santoyo tweeted. “Our goal was for you to adopt me before I turned 18, but it was too late. Here I am with your gift, I changed my last name for you. I love you forever, happy birthday❤️ I am legally Giselle Marie Santoyo.”

