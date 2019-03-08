Steph Curry shoe inspired by young girl debuts on International Women’s Day

(WHDH) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has made good on a promise that he made to a 9-year-old girl, surprising her with a pair of his signature Under Armour basketball sneakers that she helped him design.

It all started last fall when Riley Morrison wrote to Curry, asking him why his shoes were only made in sizes for boys and if he could do something to get a pair made for her.

Curry wrote back to Morrison, vowing to create a “United We Win” shoe designed specifically for her.

On International Women’s Day, Under Armour unveiled purple two-tone basketball sneakers that come in sizes that will fit women.

Among other things, the shoes have a sock liner that Morrison helped design, featuring two girls playing basketball, the words “be fearless,” and “girl power.”

Curry surprised Morrison earlier this week, personally delivering her a pair.

Proceeds will go toward a scholarship that the Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour created for college-bound female students in the Bay Area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)