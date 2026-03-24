FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stephen Paul Gale was found guilty of all charges in 1989 Framingham rape case Tuesday afternoon.

Closing statements began Monday.

Gale was armed when he demanded the women to hand over cash from the store’s register. Prosecutors say he forced them into seperate rooms where he sexually assaulted them at gunpoint. They say he managed to escape and run for help to a nearby home.

Investigators collected DNA evidence at the time, but it wasn’t until advances in forensic testing decades later that they were able to connect Gale to the case.

Thirty-six years later, prosecutors told jurors this case is about choices. Prosecutor Katharine Folger said it was the choice of one of the victims to collect critical evidence after the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)