FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man found guilty last week of raping two women inside a Framingham clothing store in 1989 was sentenced 50-60 years on Monday.

Stephen Paul Gale was convicted of multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

DNA evidence linked Gale to the crime more than 35 years later, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Gale was caught in 2024 when he led police on a 40-mile chase through Los Angeles.

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