FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man found guilty last week of raping two women inside a Framingham clothing store in 1989 was sentenced to 50-60 years in jail on Monday.

Stephen Paul Gale, 73, was convicted of multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

During the trial, prosecutors laid out details of the alleged crime that took place on December 27, 1989 at a store in the Shoppers World Plaza.

Gale was armed when he demanded the women hand over cash from the store’s register. Prosecutors said he forced them into separate rooms where he sexually assaulted them at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said old DNA evidence and new forensic geneology tools helped link Gale to the crime more than 35 years later, sparking a nationwide manhunt. Gale was eventually caught in 2024 when he led police on a 40-mile chase through Los Angeles.

“His being on the run for the last 36 years has allowed him to not be sentenced back at that time, to now be able to stand before the court and say, ‘I’m a 73-year-old man with health issues entitled to leniency,'” said Prosecutor Katherine Folger.

Gale’s Defense Attorney asked the judge to consider Gale’s age and health, as well as his unlikelihood to commit the same crimes again.

“Realistically, Mr. Gale is in very poor health and would be lucky to make it another five years with his health conditions,” said Debra Dewitt, Gale’s Defense Attorney.

Judge Patrick Haggan said he considered those factors, but weighed more heavily the powerful impact statements made by Gale’s two victims.

“Stephen Gale made choices on that day, choices that have consequences,” Haggan said. “Both of those victims were suffering and still continue to suffer to this day and for the rest of their lives because of the actions of Mr. Gale on that fateful day in 1989.”

Gale had no reaction to the sentencing in court.

Dewitt said she prepared him for what was to come, and said she will appeal.

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