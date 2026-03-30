FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man found guilty last week of raping two women inside a Framingham clothing store in 1989 is set to be sentenced Monday.

Stephen Paul Gale was convicted of multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

DNA evidence linked Gale to the crime more than 35 years later, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Gale was caught in 2024 when he led police on a 40-mile chase through Los Angeles.

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