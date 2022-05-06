NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years was released on bail Friday, officials said.

Kayla Montgomery was indicted by a Grand Jury early this year and charged with theft by deception and welfare fraud. She was allowed to be released on $5,000 bond and ordered to check in daily at the Manchester Police Department and to have no contact with Harmony’s father.

Court documents say she told state health department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2, 2021, and received food stamp benefits for the 7-year-old.

Montgomery is the estranged wife of Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery who is facing a second-degree assault charge for allegedly hitting Harmony in the face in July of 2019. He is also facing charges for interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

The two have not been charged in connection with Harmony’s disappearance.

Authorities say Harmony Montgomery vanished sometime in late November or early December of 2019 — but authorities didn’t know she was missing until December 2021.

