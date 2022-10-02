BOSTON (WHDH) - Raising money for cancer research and care, thousands of people were on-hand for the in-person return of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk on Sunday.

The sound of steel drums greeted cancer survivors, their families, friends, colleagues and more as supporters came out to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, walking the route of the 26.2 mile-long Boston Marathon.

“The comradery and the energy- I just love Walk Day!” said cancer survivor Tina Gee.

“I just think the care, the concern, the compassion that the doctors and staff have at the Dana Farber are just wonderful,” said event volunteer and cancer survivor Terry Starr-Klein.

Having raised millions of dollars for cancer research and more since its start in 1989, the last two editions of the annual walk were held virtually due to the pandemic.

This year, though, participants were back on the roads, with many starting their walk in Hopkinton on Sunday, while others opted for the walk’s half-marathon option, starting from Wellesley instead. 10k and 5k run options were also available, with starts at Boston College and The Yawkey Center for Cancer Care, respectively.

Crossing the finish line at Copley Square, some participants told 7NEWS why and who they were walking for.

“I’ve done this walk with my mom and my family – my mom passed away five years ago from breast cancer – I’m here today thinking about my mom,” said Melissa Dennehy, a volunteer helping put on the event.

“We’re here to walk in honor of our dad,” Michelle Roche said. “He walked the Jimmy Fund Walk for over 25 years. Unfortunately, his knees have given him some trouble. Also, our mom is a two-time survivor of cancer, so we’re walking her honor, as well.

According to organizers, the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk raises more money than any other single-day walk in the country and is expected to raise nearly $8 million, thanks to 7,500 participants and some 850 volunteers for this year’s event. More than $160 million has been raised since the event’s inception.

“When we come together all as one for the greater good – the research, the awareness being able to help Dana Farber, its everything that’s good about today,” said Jimmy Fund Walk Director Zack Blackburn.

More information on the Jimmy Fund and what you can do to help can be found here.

