STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal Shelter, Inc. of Sterling is encouraging pet owners to implement a preparedness plan amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Under the possibility of catching the virus, the animal shelter is recommending pet owners:

Identify a trusted family member or friend to care for their pets if someone in the household becomes ill or is hospitalized.

Research potential boarding facilities to utilize in the event boarding a pet becomes necessary.

Have crates, food and extra supplies for their pet on hand in case moving them becomes necessary or if the disease spreads in the community and it becomes necessary to reduce social exposure.

All animal vaccines should be up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.

Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering instructions. Including the prescription from the prescribing veterinarian is also helpful.

Pets should have identification including a collar with current identification tags and a registered microchip

Leigh Grady, executive director at Animal Shelter, Inc., recommends that pet owners stay diligent with their preparations to ensure animal service resources do not become overwhelmed and pets are spared unnecessary stress.

She added that the World Small Veterinary Association says there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. However, those who test positive for the virus should avoid contact with other people as well as pets.

