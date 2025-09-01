BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say the man killed after a motorcycle crashed into a home in Berlin Sunday night was a member of the Sterling fire department.

Jack Bonazzoli, 23, was a recruit firefighter and EMT.

Officials responded to a home on West Street late Sunday night for reports of a motorcycle crashing into it.

A motorcycle went off the road and up onto the porch of the house; damaging beams, and smashing windows.

“I looked around to see what happened and I saw the motorcycle in the house, and I looked around and was like ‘oh, what is going on?'” Fernando Restpo said, a chef at the West Street Tavern next door to the scene.

Bonazzoli was a close personal friend of the family who lives in the home.

People who knew him say he was well-known in the community.

“It’s a small town, everybody is together,” Respo said. “I’m sorry for the family, it’s bad for everybody.”

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, but said speed could have been a factor.

