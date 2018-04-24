Sterling police searching for missing teenager

STERLING, MA (WHDH) — Police in Sterling are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Rowan Wallace, 15, of Sterling, could be in Clinton, Lancaster or Shrewsbury, police said.

Wallace is described as 5-foot, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a dark Under Armour sweatshirt, a blue backpack and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

