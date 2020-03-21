Sterling woman receives special surprise on 100th birthday

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sterling woman received a special surprise on her 100th birthday.

Family and friends surprised Millie, who turned 100 years old this week, by singing to her through her nursing home window.

Millie could not be in physical contact with family and friends while at Sterling Village Nursing Home due to the coronavirus outbreak, but was delighted to see visitors celebrating her special day.

Millie was all smiles as family and friends sung happy birthday to her outside of her window.

