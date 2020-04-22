Steve Carell gives shout out to medical workers at Mass. hospital where he was born

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emerson hospital received a shout out for all their hard work against the coronavirus pandemic from actor Steve Carell, who has a close connection to the facility.

In a video to the hospital, the Acton-native started off by saying, “I like to consider myself sort of an alumni of Emerson Hospital because I was born there. I was voted cutest baby of 1962.”

Carell added that his mother was a nurse at the hospital for more than 30 years.

“Emerson and I go way, way, way back. I know the place well,” he said. “I have great memories of being incredibly sick there.”

Carell then went on to show his appreciation for all the medical employees who are tirelessly working amid the outbreak.

“Thank you folks for everything you’re doing,” he said. “It’s greatly appreciated. Keep up the good work.”

