Steve Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump to visit New Hampshire

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump will host a town hall discussion on Tuesday to mark Tax Day in the Granite State.

The duo is expected to highlight the benefits of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act for individuals and working families.

The discussion will be moderated by former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu at the Derry Opera House.

The event is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)