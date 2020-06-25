A virtual concert featuring a star-studded lineup will be raising critically needed funds for families from Boston and Chicago neighborhoods that have been significantly impacted by recent events.

The Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert will go virtual on Thursday at 8 p.m. in lieu of their annual Chicago show due to the coronavirus.

Steven Tyler, Dropkick Murphys, The Nielsen Trust, Common, James Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Nada Surf, and Nick Lowe will be performing during the concert that benefits Theo & Paul Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later.

Big names in baseball will also be in attendance, including Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations and Foundation To Be Named Later Co-Founder Theo Epstein, and Hall of Fame Baseball Writer Peter Gammons.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online. A ticket link will be emailed to guests two hours ahead of the show.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)