BOSTON (WHDH) - Embattled company Steward Health Care has filed for bankruptcy.

The company, which operates 8 hospitals in Massachusetts, said it does not expect any interruptions in day-to-day operations and that its hospitals, medical centers, and physician’s offices are open and continuing to serve patients.

“Steward Health Care has done everything in its power to operate successfully in a highly challenging health care environment,” Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Chief Executive Officer of Steward, said in a statement. “Filing for Chapter 11 restructuring is in the best interests of our patients, physicians, employees, and communities at this time.”

Steward has been struggling financially, a concern to state leaders for more than a month.

“The potential loss of any of these facilities will have devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of residents from the South Shore to southern New Hampshire,” the Massachusetts Nurses Association said in a statement. “However, Steward going through the process of reorganization provides an opportunity for other stakeholders to take long-awaited action and center the voices of caregivers and patients.”

The company also pointed to insufficient reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid and increased costs of labor and medical supplies as contributing factors to the decision to file for bankruptcy.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said this move was expected by the Healey administration.

“Today, Steward Health Care moved forward with a bankruptcy filing under federal law – an action for which the Healey-Driscoll administration has been preparing,” she said in a statement. “Steward hospitals remain open, and patients should not hesitate to seek care. The Healey-Driscoll administration is working with Steward and any potential partners to support an orderly transfer of ownership that protects access to care, preserves jobs and stabilizes our health care system.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

